Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Avnet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,008. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

