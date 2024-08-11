Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 454,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,990. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.