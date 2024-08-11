Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The company had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Assertio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 1,369,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

