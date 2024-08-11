Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.140 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.