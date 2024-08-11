Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.19. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 17,700 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.