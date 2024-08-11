Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $546.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.