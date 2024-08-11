Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 171,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

