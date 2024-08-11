Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $37.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock remained flat at $25.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,498. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.