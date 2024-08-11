Analysts Issue Forecasts for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $3,453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,558,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

