Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 3,589,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,044. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

