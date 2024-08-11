AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

