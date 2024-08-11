American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

AHR opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,381,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.