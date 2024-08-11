Algorand (ALGO) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $986.43 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,728,333 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

