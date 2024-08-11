Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 2,333,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.