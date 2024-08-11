Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

