Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

