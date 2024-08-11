agilon health, inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $5.52 on Friday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 381,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

