Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS.

Agenus Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 265,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,298. Agenus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

