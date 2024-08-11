AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 525,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,425. AerSale has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

