AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $99.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACM opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

