Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADVM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $613,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.