ADTRAN’s (ADTN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 22.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.