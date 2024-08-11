Addus HomeCare Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $126.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

