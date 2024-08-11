ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

