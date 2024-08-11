ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

