ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $8,178.03 and approximately $4.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 70.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.55 or 0.97200992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000008 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.