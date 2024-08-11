908 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,855,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.33. 505,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

