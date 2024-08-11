4imprint Group’s (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 5,490 ($70.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,960.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,984.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

