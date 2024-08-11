4,007 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.