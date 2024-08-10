ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ZI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 152.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,298,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 784,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 548,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.