Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,340. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

