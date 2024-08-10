William Blair Comments on Zoetis Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

ZTS stock opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

