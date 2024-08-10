William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 139,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 59.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

