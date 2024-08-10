Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $14.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 152.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,298,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 784,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 548,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

