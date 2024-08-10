Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $16.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 128,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $832.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

