WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells $31,412.50 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

