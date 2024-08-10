Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $6,819,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 6,669,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

