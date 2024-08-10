Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of VET opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

