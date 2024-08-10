Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Purchases $16,803.80 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) Director Albert Friedberg acquired 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $16,803.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,746.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Albert Friedberg acquired 200,000 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Albert Friedberg bought 957 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $4,737.15.

Shares of VCNX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 20,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

