Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

