UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,175,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

