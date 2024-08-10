UBS Group Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $22.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

