UBS Group Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $59.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 1,605,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,016. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

