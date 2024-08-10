U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 309,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.