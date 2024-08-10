U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI remained flat at $6.64 during trading on Friday. 19,048,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,943,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

