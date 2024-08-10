U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 268,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,032,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,469. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

