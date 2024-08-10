U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 48,860,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,371,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.