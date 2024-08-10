U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,557,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333,301. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

