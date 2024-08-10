Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 2,051,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

