Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 1,389,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triumph Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

